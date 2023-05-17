GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get GQG Partners alerts:

GQG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including pension funds, sovereign funds, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.