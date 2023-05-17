Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 73086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $7,986,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.