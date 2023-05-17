GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.81. 3,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

