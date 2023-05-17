GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUTGet Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.81. 3,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 5,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

(Get Rating)

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.