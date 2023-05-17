Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

