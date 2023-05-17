Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 6,761 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nucor by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 429,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

