Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,094 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Hasbro worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

HAS stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

