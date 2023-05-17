Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

EW stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,341 shares of company stock worth $16,434,344. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.