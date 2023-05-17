Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $365.90 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

