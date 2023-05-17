Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 240,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

