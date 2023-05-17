Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

