Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,242 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Jabil worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Jabil by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jabil Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

