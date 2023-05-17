Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Fulton Financial worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 634,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 359,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.