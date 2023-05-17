Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Down 7.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,696,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 506,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

