Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 4,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,271,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $128,078. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

