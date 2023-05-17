GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 310,000 shares traded.

GRIT Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.22. The firm has a market cap of £327,600.00, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.78.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

