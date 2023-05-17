Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $60,700.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 561,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.