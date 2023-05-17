Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.