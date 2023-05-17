Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 905,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.