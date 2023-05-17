Guggenheim Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

