Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.72

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.72 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 134.11 ($1.68). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.73), with a volume of 1,618,794 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £290.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Dividend Announcement

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,148.94%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

