GYEN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.47 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.47 million and approximately $37,403.92 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

