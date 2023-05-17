Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65. 30,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 38,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

