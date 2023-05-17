Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,641 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

