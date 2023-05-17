Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,844,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BATS UVXY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 40,643,474 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.