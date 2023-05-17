Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.51. 1,037,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a market cap of $282.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

