Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,311. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

