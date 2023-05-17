Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $468,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSM traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. 8,696,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

