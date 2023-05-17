Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,283 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 8,003,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,466,844. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.