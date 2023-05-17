Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,063,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,984,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

