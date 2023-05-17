Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 244,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

