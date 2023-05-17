Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.66 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.04 ($0.33). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 25.96 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,590,727 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05.

Insider Activity at Hammerson

Hammerson Company Profile

In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja purchased 6,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £1,816.02 ($2,274.86). 27.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

