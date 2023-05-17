Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HE opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

