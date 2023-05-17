HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 201,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $555.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $132,851. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 200,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

