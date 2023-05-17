HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Precigen Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.22 on Monday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Precigen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 745,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Precigen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 213,565 shares during the period.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.