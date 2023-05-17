HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Precigen Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,409,360 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Precigen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 745,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Precigen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 213,565 shares during the period.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.