Head-To-Head Analysis: Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -73.19% -34.73% -18.58% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $62.30 million 1.31 -$45.60 million ($2.00) -1.28 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genius Brands International and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Brands International has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, indicating that its stock price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genius Brands International and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Genius Brands International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Brands International

(Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.