Head-To-Head Contrast: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.04 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -1.03 Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.35 -$12.45 million ($52.07) -0.03

Edible Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yield10 Bioscience and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

