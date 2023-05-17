Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.17

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 239277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.



