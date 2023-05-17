Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 21,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

HL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 517,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,534,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,081 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 54.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,769,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,646,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 446,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

