Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $18.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,344 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,343.837154 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05279077 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $14,026,272.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

