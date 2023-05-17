Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Trading Down 7.5%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 888,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,286,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Helbiz Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 104.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 978,282 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

