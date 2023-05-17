Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.98. Hello Group shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 577,083 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

