Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Update

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
