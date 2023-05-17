Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.31. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1,803,834 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.59%.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

