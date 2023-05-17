HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.25 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. HI has a market cap of $12.25 million and $264,549.10 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,346.40 or 1.00031247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00458092 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $324,746.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

