Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $70.30. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which engages in the business of banking. Its services include commercial banking including acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, production of commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer loans, maintenance of night and safe deposit facilities, and collection, exchange, and other banking services tailored for individual customers.

