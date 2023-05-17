Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. FIX decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 80,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,845. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

