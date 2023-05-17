Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 35,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
