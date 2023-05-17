Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 4816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $514.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

Insider Activity

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Featured Stories

