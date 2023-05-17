Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.53. 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 39.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Hoya Capital Housing ETF

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

