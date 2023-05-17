HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HP by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 6,262,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.