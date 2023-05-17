H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 384,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

